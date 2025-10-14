COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County commissioners have approved a key measure that clears the way for a new Costco in East Naples, following months of heated debate and pushback from nearby residents.

More than 60 speakers packed Tuesday’s commission meeting — many wearing matching “No Costco” shirts — urging officials to reject the project.

WATCH AS NEIGHBORS REACT TO THE LATEST GREEN LIGHT ON THE NEW COSTCO IN EAST NAPLES:

Costco gets key approval for new Collier County store as neighbors threaten to sue

The proposed site is within the Hacienda Lakes area of East Naples, which is already zoned for commercial use. However, Costco required a special exception to include its signature gas station on the property.

Commissioners voted unanimously to grant that exception Tuesday, effectively clearing the way for the company to build its second warehouse in Collier County. However, the commission added a condition requiring Costco to return for approval if it seeks to expand the gas station further.

The latest renditions include a 162,700-square-foot store with more than 820 parking spaces.

Representatives for Costco argued that their currently planned 12-pump gas station will meet future demand and not create major traffic or safety concerns.

“This has not been rushed. This has been thoroughly vetted,” said Brad Wester, representing Costco. “As you’ve seen from the planning department’s recommendation of approval and our expert testimony, this has not been rushed to judgment," he added.

Still, many residents say the decision ignores concerns from the neighborhoods surrounding the project.

“We’re seeing why Costco is dishonest,” said Frank Cipolla, who leads the opposition group. “It started with 12 gas pumps — we just found out it could be as many as 20," he said.

Cipolla said his group plans to take the county to court over the decision.

“This is kind of what we expected, but it’s not the end,” he said. “Costco may have won this particular battle, but they have not won the war," Cipolla added.

If permitting moves forward, Costco anticipates breaking ground as soon as later this year or in early 2026.