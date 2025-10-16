NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County commissioners have approved nearly $7 million to help turn old train tracks in Naples into a multi-city trail for walkers, runners, and cyclists. Advocates say the project is a major step toward connecting neighborhoods and communities across Southwest Florida.

The trail will use part of the Seminole Gulf Railway Corridor, which has been out of service for years. The plan would link about 1.5 miles in North Naples to Bonita Springs and Estero, creating an exclusive space for people to exercise and commute.

Collier County pledges $7M to turn old train tracks into multi-city trail

“Having a hundred miles of paved trail, it’s going to do more than just recreation and tourism. It’ll be a viable transportation network for cyclists,” said Michelle Avola-Brown of the Naples Pathways Coalition.

Avola-Brown said Collier County’s pledge is just one piece of a much larger regional trail network. To complete the first phase, Bonita Springs, Estero, and Lee County would also need to contribute separately.

“Phase one of the trail line is about $70 million. All of that funding needs to be committed by all the municipalities along the way and if that goal is met, Collier County would be putting in our share,” Avola-Brown explained.

The trail could eventually connect to other regional trails spanning more than 100 miles, including the Paradise Coast Trail.

Eric Olio, a daily cyclist who has ridden over 7,000 miles throughout Collier County, said more people are using bikes to commute.

“You definitely run into a lot of traffic. You have to be very diligent, very careful crossing intersections, especially the major roads,” Olio said. “When I first got down here, I heard some possibilities of a rail trail, and I haven’t heard anything recently. But it’s great to hear it’s coming back. I think it would be fabulous," he added.

Avola-Brown said if all the municipalities follow through, we could see progress on the regional trail by 2030.

“For a long time, there just wasn’t a vision for trails, and now we’re going to be the mecca of trails,” she said.