NAPLES, Fla. — There are lane closures in Collier County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies posted that Tamiami Trail North (US-41) at Imperial Golf Course Boulevard has closures after a serious crash. CCSO said the northbound lanes are down to one lane.

We are waiting for further information about the extent of injuries in this crash and how it happened.

The office is also investigating a crash involving a bicylist on US 41 earlier this morning.