NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Deputies tell Fox 4 the call came in at 3:45 am on Friday morning. The victim is an adult man with serious injuries, according to CCSO. They said he was flown to trauma hospital.

The office said this is a possible hit-and-run, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The office advises drivers that all eastbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Bayshore Drive are closed as deputies investigate.