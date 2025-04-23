NAPLES, Fla. — If you ride an e-bike, there’s a new rule you need to know. Tuesday, Collier County Commissionersapproved an ordinance banning certain types of electric bikes from sidewalks in unincorporated areas.

“That terrifies me,” Michelle Avola-Brown, Executive Director of the Naples Pathways Coalition said.



Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes, which use a throttle or can go faster than 20 miles per hour, must now be ridden in the road or bike lanes—not on sidewalks.

Class 1 e-bikes, which require pedaling and max out at 20 mph, are still permitted on sidewalks.

“I think we’re really going to have a spike in crashes that result in injuries and fatalities," she said.

The move follows what commissioner say is a rise in local crashes involving electric bicycles, including the death of a 14-year-old boy in Collier County.

Lisa Badolato, owner of Pedego, an e-bike store in Naples, says the new rules could be confusing for riders traveling across city and county lines.

“These bikes can go 60 to 80 miles. You’re going from one community to another — each has different rules," she said.

A rider traveling from Fort Myers to Naples, for example, would need to navigate different local ordinances to avoid fines.

Watch as Badolato recommends safety precautions like wearing bright colors, using lights, and staying visible:

Collier County approves new E-bike changes for unincorporated areas

Especially now that more riders will be sharing the road with cars.

Avola-Brown says the problem isn’t just the bikes, but the lack of long-term planning.

“The use of these e-bikes has just exploded. There hasn’t been the forethought to plan for how to deal with them, so now we’re in a reactionary time out of necessity,” she said.

One part of the ordinance allows adults riding with children under 16 to continue using sidewalks together to avoid separation. However, riders 16 and older must use bike lanes where available. Class 3 e-bikes remain off-limits to minors on roads, paths, and sidewalks.

“I just implore Collier County Commissioners to do a huge education campaign...use the media, put out billboards, put out signage, Avola-Brown said.

Read hereto understand the rules in incorporated areas of Collier County.