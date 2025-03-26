Leaders propose e-bike changes in Naples following deadly crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Commission held its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday leading to a proposed ordinance regarding e-bikes.

Adults can use the sidewalk while reading an e-bike if they're with someone under 16 years old

Class 3 electric bikes, which reach 28 miles per house, can no longer be used on public roads or bike paths for people under 16

Anyone over 16 years old would ride their e-bike in a bicycle lane instead of on the sidewalk.

The discussion comes after Clayton Miller was killed when he was struck by an SUV while riding his E-bike in North Naples. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Miller was heading east on Madison Drive, approaching a stop sign when he entered the intersection.

