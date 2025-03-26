Leaders propose e-bike changes in Naples following deadly crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Commission held its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday leading to a proposed ordinance regarding e-bikes.
The amendment states the following:
- Adults can use the sidewalk while reading an e-bike if they're with someone under 16 years old
- Class 3 electric bikes, which reach 28 miles per house, can no longer be used on public roads or bike paths for people under 16
- Anyone over 16 years old would ride their e-bike in a bicycle lane instead of on the sidewalk.
The discussion comes after Clayton Miller was killed when he was struck by an SUV while riding his E-bike in North Naples. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Miller was heading east on Madison Drive, approaching a stop sign when he entered the intersection.
