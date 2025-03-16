Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver

NAPLES, Fla. — The search for a missing free diver off the coast of Naples has been called off.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for 36-year-old Drake Sweet, who disappeared while free diving 70 miles offshore.

Sweet was out on a 21-foot personal vessel with a friend on Thursday night when he went down and never resurfaced

His friend activated an emergency beacon, prompting a multi-unit search from the Fort Myers Beach and Clearwater Coast Guard Stations.

Crews scoured the area by air and sea, covering deep waters of about 130 feet.

After searching around 4,275 square miles, the coast guard called off efforts Saturday morning.

Now, a gofundme has been launched to support private search efforts.