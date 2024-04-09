Brush fire evacuates homes east of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Homes along 6th Avenue NE are being evacuated due to a brush fire.

According to Greater Naples Fire Rescue, the six-acre fire is in the area of 6th Avenue NE and Everglades Boulevard. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire is 90% contained.

At this time, no structures have been damaged.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office brought out its helicopter and dropped 20 buckets of water to put out the fire.

Officials say 6th Avenue NE and 4th Avenue NE are closed, but Everglades Boulevard is open.

The Collier County School District says the fire is not affecting school operations, but to expect heavy traffic in the areas of the fire.

Greater Naples Fire, North Collier Fire and Naples Fire are currently on scene.