Body found in pond of townhome community in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says they have recovered a body from a pond in Naples.

Deputies were called out to Carnegie Way north of Vanderbilt Beach Road around 7:40pm on Tuesday night.

Carnegie Way is inside the community of Vanderbilt Reserve, a gated townhome community with two retention ponds on the property.

The Sheriff's Office says at this time they cannot identify the victim.

They also said they are actively investigating the death.

This is a developing story, FOX 4 will keep you updated when we learn more.