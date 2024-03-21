BEFORE YOU GET IN THE WATER: There's a water quality advisory in place for Naples Pier

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) has issued a water quality advisory for Naples Pier.

The advisory says Enterococcus bacteria levels exceed state guidelines, according to the DOH.

Testing from March 20 showed the results, prompting the advisory. The DOH says people should avoid any water-related activities at the pier because of an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

According to the DOH, "The presence of enteric bacteria can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage. If they are present in high concentrations in recreational waters and are ingested while swimming or enter the skin through a cut or sore, they may cause human disease, infections or rashes."

The advisory will stay in place until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.