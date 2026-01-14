Amid pushback, Collier County delays decision on controversial citrus grove housing project

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A decades-old citrus grove in East Naples remains at the center of debate after Collier County commissioners delayed a vote Tuesday on a controversial rezoning proposal.

The proposal would rezone 169 acres on Sabal Palm Road, but commissioners could not agree on whether the benefits — including new affordable housing — outweigh environmental concerns or justify amending the county’s Comprehensive Plan. The matter is now set to be revisited at a future meeting.

WATCH AS OVER 70 PEOPLE PACKED THE COMMISSIONERS MEETING ON TUESDAY TO VOICE THEIR OPINIONS:

Many neighbors and environmental groups turned out to oppose the project, while a smaller group came out in support.

“It’s heartbreaking. The families have known each other for a very long time, and we all are farmers,” said Jennifer Astling, who has lived on the road for more than 32 years.

Astling and other residents said they worry about wildfire hazards, impacts on wildlife, and environmental changes.

The property borders the Picayune Strand State Forest.

“Because this land will change all of that. We flood during storms, we fight fires multiple times a year — we’ve had our own house burned in the fire, so it seems very dangerous to me,” Astling explained.

County officials acknowledged the surrounding land is environmentally sensitive but said it is not officially designated as a preserve.

On Monday, the owners told Fox 4 the grove is deteriorating and that they are considering their options for its future.

Under the proposed plan, the developer could build up to 423 homes. About 15% — or 63 units — will be reserved as affordable townhomes for families earning below 120% of the area’s median income.

Supporters say it’s a step toward addressing a critical housing shortage in Collier County.

“This project will serve educators, healthcare workers, first responders and other professionals who are essential to Collier County’s quality of life,” said Stephanie Dixon with the Greater Naples Chamber.

Collier County is in the midst of a housing crisis, and 53,999 households in the county are classified as cost-burdened, according to the Collier Community Foundation.

Commissioners are expected to bring the rezoning proposal — and its companion Comprehensive Plan amendment — back for a vote at a later date.

The owner of South Naples Citrus Grove said they remain open for business.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.