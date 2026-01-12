COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to rezone a 169-acre citrus grove in East Naples for a housing development that could bring up to 423 new homes to the area.

The vote focuses on property off Sabal Palm Road — about a mile east of Collier Boulevard and next to the Picayune Strand State Forest. The proposal, which includes a large-scale amendment to the county’s Growth Management Plan, has drawn thousands of signatures in opposition from residents and environmental groups concerned about the potential impact.

WATCH TO SEE HOW THE CHANGE COULD IMPACT THE SOUTH NAPLES CITRUS GROVE:

Housing or habitat? Collier commissioners to vote on rezoning citrus grove near preserves

"These lands were designated as sending lands because they're environmentally sensitive and this particular property is surrounded by conservation lands," said Bridget Washburn with Audubon Western Everglades.

Washburn said the location threatens a sensitive ecosystem already prone to wildfires, raising public safety concerns about new development in the area.

The developer's plan includes setting aside 15% of the homes as owner-occupied affordable housing in an area experiencing a housing shortage. Environmental advocates argue there are better ways to address the housing crisis.

"Affordable housing and conservation – they can – and they must go hand and hand. How to do that we're not completely sure, we're coming up with ideas. But we're certainly on the side of affordable housing but not at the risk of public safety," Washburn said.

The grove has been operated by the same family for more than 40 years. While they declined to speak on camera, they said the citrus trees are deteriorating due to citrus greening disease and that they are exploring options for the future.

Regular visitors to the grove expressed concern about losing the agricultural space.

"I'm opposed to all of that; it's starting to turn into the east coast and that's not why we moved here," said Cary Tamberino, who buys vegetables and fruit at the grove.

The owners say they remain open for business, and the commission's decision will help determine their next steps.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday 1 p.m.

