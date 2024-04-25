A red-light runner's charged in connection to a deadly Naples crash, officers say

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department says they've made an arrest in connection to a December crash that claimed the life of a local woman.

The crash happened on December 15, 2023 at the intersection of Neapolitan Way and US-41 North (9th Street North).

Police say the collision involved a black Infiniti and a white Audi.

Investigators say a passenger in the Audi, Mary McNamara, 66, of Naples died from her injuries while receiving treatment at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Naples Police say Alexis Martinez Alonso was driving southbound on US-41 north at 66 mph and later accelerated to 81 mph to avoid stopping at a red light.

Martinez Alonso, according to officers, passed multiple cars that slowed for the traffic light but he continued through the intersection.

His car crashed into the Audi's passenger's side where McNamara was seated.

Martinez Alonso was arrested and taken to the Collier County Jail.

He's charged with vehicular homicide.