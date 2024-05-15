Marco Island Police lieutenant fired over performance and leadership issues

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — After less than four years on the force, Marco Island Police fired a lieutenant citing multiple issues with performance.

Lt. Matthew Gallup joined the department in October 2019 with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He was promoted to lieutenant less than one year after being hired.

In a 16-page termination packet, the department lists several reasons for his firing.

The department broke it down by category including:



Following Directives

Briefing Command Staff/Communications

Attendance and Work Hours

Overseeing Shift Activity

Operational Plans

Reviews for Compliance

Directing and Leading

In those documents, it claims Gallup pulled over a driver. However, the State Attorney's Office said they couldn't prosecute because they didn't have enough probable cause beyond reasonable doubt. The department determined Gallup had no probable cause to stop the driver.

In another incident, data was pulled from vehicles from February 2024 to April 2024. It showed "Gallup's vehicle was in the top five of the department for harsh driving," the termination packet states.

At one point, Marco Island PD pulled records and found that Gallup sat in one spot on multiple occasions for at least 90 minutes. The paperwork says he sat and waved at drivers during morning rush hour.

Police said they wrote him up twice, had two verbal counseling sessions and suspended him for four days.

When requested to improve, the paperwork says Gallup allegedly cursed at senior leadership and said he will "call [my] lawyer."

Ultimately, Gallup was terminated after a review by the Marco Island City Manager.

During that review, Gallup claims the decision from Chief Tracy Frazzano to fire him was because of retribution from employee misconduct allegations in February 2023.