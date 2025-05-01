Marco Island councilwoman likely abused her position during dog bite incident, Florida ethics board says

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A Marco Island city councilwoman is under new scrutiny after the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause she likely abused her official position during an incident involving her dogs late last year.

The controversy stems from a December 7, 2024 incident when Councilwoman Tamara Goehler's two dogs escaped her home and bit her neighbor’s child.

Julianne Jones, the victim’s mother, spoke at a city council meeting days after the incident, calling Goehler’s conduct at her home “disrespectful and very arrogant.”

The case gained public attention after a police report first obtained by Fox 4 revealed Goehler told responding officers that she was "an elected city councilwoman" and that she was "going to call the police chief" as they were documenting the incident.

Days later during the Dec. 9 council meeting, Goehler acknowledged she had been briefed by the police chief on proper conduct and apologized to the neighbor.

Now, six months later, the Florida Commission on Ethics has found probable cause that Ms. Goehler abused her position to obtain a disproportionate benefit and misused her position when she attempted to influence the content of police reports about her two dogs attacking a neighbor's dog and minor daughter.

“She’s just a person like you and me,” said Marco Island resident Debra Gillespie when asked about commissions finding. “I don’t think anybody is above the law — whether they’re a council member or not."

Fox 4 spoke with several people on Marco Island this week following the release of the ethics commission’s report, asking whether Goehler should face consequences or not.

“Maybe I’d look at her track record, see if anything else has come up before — then maybe consider her losing her seat or whatever,” one person said.

Gillespie added, “To me, the issue is — the people involved in the actual incident should have a say, you know, their feelings.”

Notably, the ethics commission’s findings do not determine guilt. Instead, they set the stage for a public hearing, which could lead to penalties.

City Manager Michael McNees declined to speculate, telling Fox 4 in an email, “The Counselor will have her "day in court" in front of the Commission and the Commission will make their findings, that's all I know as of now."

Some people say they are willing to wait for more information before making a judgment.

“Yeah, look at her track record, and if she doesn’t have anything, then maybe give her the benefit of the doubt — and just keep an eye on things," another person said.

Councilwoman Goehler answered Fox 4’s call on Thursday, but declined to comment until the next city council meeting.

Marco Island's next city council meeting is set for May 5.

