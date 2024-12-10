'AGGRESSIVE AND ARROGANT': Did Marco Island City Councilwoman go too far after dog attack?

MARCO ISLAND, Fla — A Marco Island Police report details a heated encounter over a dog attack on Saturday afternoon, that prompted a neighbor of Tamara Goehler to call the city councilwoman "aggressive" and "arrogant."

It also accuses the elected official of barging into her neighbor's house to confront the family.

The report says two terrier type dogs got out of Goehler's home on Columbus Way on Saturday afternoon. The report says the dogs ran across the street, and bit a 13-year-old girl and attacked the golden doodle she was walking.

The girl's mother, Julianne Jones, called police and an officer went to their home to take a report.

While that was happening, the report says Goehler knocked on the neighbor's door and "unlawfully barged into the house."

The officer says Goehler said she was the owner of the dogs and wanted a copy of the report that was being written.

Mahmoud Bennett spoke with Goehler Tuesday afternoon. She told him she was frantic and worried about the girl's wellbeing. She also said it was the police officer who was aggressive.

"Police also started getting in my face and started yelling at me," Goehler told Bennett.

Jones went to the Marco Island City Council meeting on Monday to let the city council members know what happened.

"When she entered my home she was aggressive," Jones said about Goehler, in the city council meeting.

In his report, the officer wrote that when Goehler was in Jones's home she "stated that she was a Marco Island City Council Woman and that she was going to call the Police Chief."

The report says Goehler told the officer multiple times that she was going to call the police chief.

Jones told city council the incident was an "abuse of a public position, and potentially abuse of power."

The police report says Goehler left the house, but came back inside a short time later and grabbed the 13-year-old, without her mother's consent, to see her injuries. "Tamara stated that her dogs never bit anyone and the marks were just scratches," according to the report.

Jones told city council on Monday, "I was and I am still shocked that she never asked if my daughter was okay."

But Goehler insists she was worried about the girl. She told Bennett, "Listen, there is nothing more important in this world than children, ok? I'm a mother and a grandmother, so nobody can accuse me of not caring for kids, because that's not the truth."

The police report says the homeowners asked Goehler to leave the house and she did. But a short time later came back a third time to the front door and asked to get video of the injured dog.

"It was very clear that she wanted to protect herself," Jones said.

The officer wrote in his report that Jones did not want to press charges for battery.

In the city council meeting, Jones said Goehler showed a lack of character. "I'm just saddened by the situation and the response to it," she said.

Goehler says she apologized to Jones after that meeting.

"If I did not care, I would have never dropped everything and rushed to find out what was going on," Goehler says. "My sole intention was to make sure the kid was ok and the dog was ok."