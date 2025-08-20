MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island City Council members discussed the idea of whether to request a DOGE audit of the city's finances.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace tells us what the council and residents think about this proposal:

Marco Island council discusses a potential DOGE audit to go over the city's books

The discussion about inviting Florida's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to review the city's books emerged at Monday's council meeting, dividing both the counsel and residents.

"I think it's time to put our name in the queue," said Council Chair Erik Brechnitz, who supports requesting a DOGE audit.

Brechnitz clarified that if DOGE wants to audit Marco Island, they don't need the city's permission to do so.

Fox 4.

Councilwoman Deb Henry expressed concerns about what programs might be targeted for cuts during an audit, since many of the programs DOGE looks to cut are not relevant on Marco Island.

"The only thing I can find in our budget that is non-essential is parks and rec, so all I have to say is be careful what you wish for," Henry said.

Another suggestion by Councilman Rene Champagne was to conduct the audit internally, suggesting "a DOGE Marco Island".

City of Marco Island.

Resident John Martini strongly supports inviting state auditors to examine the city's finances.

"Invite them in, let them see the books, let them tell us what we're doing right and what we're doing wrong," Martini said. "And we'll go from there."

The audit discussion comes as Marco Island residents face a potential 34% property tax increase, which the council is expected to finalize its vote on September 2nd.

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia addressed this issue Tuesday, saying these audits are specifically designed to check tax hikes.

WPTV Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia discusses DOGE audits of local governments in front of Robert Weisman Governmental Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Aug. 19, 2025.

"We're going to try and make this state as affordable as possible, and with that comes a property tax cut," Ingoglia said.

Martini believes the audit would benefit the city, both financially and in the name of transparency.

"If there's nothing to hide let them come in," Martini said.

