Marco Island residents clash with city leaders over 34% tax hike plan for homeowners

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — In less than three weeks, Marco Island residents could face a property taxes rise of 34%. On Friday morning, City Manager Mike McNees met with residents at Ori’s Bakery to discuss the proposal.

Despite strong opposition voiced online, only a handful of people attended the in-person meeting.

WATCH AS MARCO ISLAND'S CITY MANAGER DISCUSSES THE TAX INCREASE PLAN:

In July, city council gave initial approval to increase the millage rate by more than a third. McNees said the hike is necessary to fund projects that have been delayed or underfunded for years.

“We’ve had a lot of our medians destroyed. There’s not enough money to replace them and to replenish that. And city council said, ‘We want to take that on,’” he said.

McNees added that after eight years of rolling back the millage rate, the city simply needs more revenue for critical improvements. He stressed that the increase would apply only to the Marco Island portion of a property owner’s tax bill — not the entire bill.

“Yes, it’s an increase — but it’s not a killer of an increase,” said John Martini, a local resident. Martini said he wants more transparency about how the funds will be used.

If the 1.6680 millage rate is adopted, homeowners whose property’s taxable value is $1 million will see a $441 increase in their annual tax bill ($37 per month), per Marco Island.

"They talk about transparency. This island has never been transparent about much of anything over the years that I’ve lived here full-time,” Martini said.

Others flatly opposed the proposal.

“I don’t. I don’t like it. Don’t approve it!” said Jacky Jratkowski, who has lived on Marco since 1984.

Former councilman Jared Grifoni argued last week in an interview with Fox 4 that the city can maintain services under current tax rates. They need to do better with what they've got," Grifoni said at the time.

McNees disagrees that the city can make due with the current tax rates.

“The numbers are the numbers. I’ve interviewed for city manager jobs a lot of times and I always say the same thing… you show me a guy who tells you year after year after year he can do more with less — and I’ll show you a liar,” McNees said.

City council is expected to finalize its vote on the tax increase Sept. 2.