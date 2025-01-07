Gas leak could shut down Marco Island intersection for 12 to 15 hours

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — There's an active gas leak underneath a Marco Island intersection, and first responders want you to avoid the area.

According to Marco Island Fire Rescue, the gas leak is at Windward Drive and Bald Eagle Drive.

As a precaution, they evacuated Walker's Marine and First Foundation Bank.

Deputy Chief Matt Marshall says they are waiting for the gas company, TECO, to get there to repair the link.

Bald Eagle Drive between Barfield Drive and Chalmer Drive is closed and drivers are being asked to use other routes.

It's not clear what caused the gas leak or how much gas has been released.