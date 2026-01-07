Florida bill would restrict cities, counties from setting their own straw rules

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Florida state lawmakers are considering legislation that would restrict local governments from setting their own rules on disposable straws, potentially affecting communities like Marco Island that have implemented plastic straw restrictions near beaches.

The proposed bill would not ban paper straws outright or require businesses to use plastic alternatives. Instead, it would establish statewide standards for any city or county that chooses to regulate straws at all.

In the legislation, lawmakers say the goal is to "combat the harmful impacts of paper drinking straws" and "promote uniformity" across Florida.

The bill cites studies that suggest many paper straws contain PFAS — often called "forever chemicals" — and says paper straw policies can also create challenges for people with disabilities.

"I think we should do what we wanna do. I say plastic, paper disintegrates, plastic is reusable," said one Marco Island part time resident.

However, environmental concerns remain a priority for some community members.

"I like the plastic, but I don't like people leaving them behind on the beach," another resident said.

In places like Marco Island, city rules already limit local businesses from using or serving plastic straws near beaches due to environmental concerns.

Under this bill, Marco Island may be required to rewrite that ordinance to allow businesses to use straws that meet new state criteria — such as renewable or certified compostable options.

"It's not the people don't like paper straws or they like it more, or they like the other straws – it has to do with functionality," said Oscar Galvez who owns Wake Up Marco, a local coffee shop he's been running for more than a decade.

Galvez says many customers already go strawless, and even if the law changes, he's not sure it would change people's habits.

"It's your choice, your call. Just because I tell you not to use it here, doesn't mean you're going to do it at home," he said.

If approved, the rule would take effect in 2027.

