DESTROYED: Marco Island park vandalized several times over the past few months

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Police are asking people on Marco Island to keep an eye out for any vandalism following months of damage at Veterans Community Park.

The city says the damage varies from ripping sinks off restroom walls, dismantling water fountains, knocking down beach showers and pushing over cement trash cans. Most recently, there has been damage at the Maple Avenue beach access point and trash cans on Collier Boulevard.

All of this is taxpayer funded facilities and amenities, the city said.

City of Marco Island

The park went through recent renovations of its bathroom, playground equipment and bandshell.

"It is extremely unfortunate that someone is vandalizing our community’s park and beach facilities," the city said in a statement. "The repair and replacement of these items places an unnecessary financial burden on our residents."

If you see anyone committing this crime, you're asked to call Marco Island Police at 239-389-5050 or 911. They also ask that you take pictures or write down the description of the vandal, if possible.

City of Marco Island

Depending on the damage, a suspect can be charged with a felony.