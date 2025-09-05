WATCH: Wild boar charges at Lee County deputies after breaking into home

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Newly released body camera video shows a boar charging at Lee County deputies. The massive animal forced it's way into a Lehigh Acres home Thursday afternoon.

WATCH: Wild boar charges at Lee County deputies after wreaking havoc in Lehigh Acres home:

WATCH: Wild boar charges at Lee County deputies

"There was this huge explosion. It was like a shotgun, only much louder," said 82-year-old Edward Wells, who lives in the home. "I thought, 'oh my God,' we're being bombed."

Wells told FOX 4 the animal attacked his dog, Bailey. Then the animal broke through the back door of the home, shattering a sliding glass door. It stood in the living room for about 40 minutes, Wells said.

"He sounded like he had a stoke, because all he was saying was 'giant pig and broken glass,' " said Stacy Wells, Ed's daughter. "And that to me made no sense."

That is, until Stacy got to the house.

"I walk in his door, and my God, there was a giant, 300-pound black, wild, board," Stacy said.

The Sheriff's Office released an edited version of the incident that shows the boar repeatedly charging at deputies.

"Easy, easy," one of the deputies can be heard saying as the animal runs toward him. The boar continued to charge the deputy narrowly missing him. The video shows deputies repeatedly tried to lasso the boar with a rope before it ran away.

"It's going east towards the woods," one of the deputies can be heard saying.

Bailey, the dog, is recovering after Thursday's incident. Bailey needed some stitches, Stacy said, but would be fine.

Earl Rivera with High Wind Shutters stopped by the house Friday evening to replace the sliding door for free. Rivera said he heard about what happened after his wife shared a Facebook post, and decided to help out.

