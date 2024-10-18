LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres is one of many places in Southwest Florida that sees a lot of construction and a lot of people moving to the area.

The peace and tranquility of Country Club Estates off Joel Boulevard made Sherry and Tom Dahlheimer buy their home there 26 years ago.

"We do like it here because it was quiet and nothing back here to you know look over into our property, but I guess that's something that's coming to an end," Sherry Dahlheimer said.

Delisi Inc owns the 12.9 acres that borders the Dahlheimer's backyard.

Find previous reporting here.

On Tuesday, Lee County approved the company's request to rezone the land for a residential planned development with 258 multi-family units.

Dahlheimer said, "Not happy we're getting things back here, but I guess we were lucky to have it this long."

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

TO BUILD OR NOT TO BUILD? A Lehigh neighborhood could see new neighbors

The current design for the six building apartment complex shows one of the 45 foot tall buildings behind her yard. The development plan also calls for a 25 foot buffer and with an eight foot high wall between the complex and existing residences.

Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades first met Dahlheimer in July and her opinion on the development hasn't changed, especially when it comes to traffic.

"Our one concern as it looks like on the plans that it's going to exit out onto Country Club, and I don't know how that's going to work especially if there's no light," she said.

Dahlheimer also mentioned that they'll miss the lack of privacy the field behind their yard provides.

In July, Rhoades also met with Dahlheimer's neighbor Marlyn Castner who looks forward to the apartments. Her opinion hasn't changed either.

Castner said, "This is a great plus for this part of Lehigh, and I see it as a huge success and possibly more to come."

Dahlheimer expected this day would come, and she hopes to hear more communication as the development progresses.

"Change is going to happen. Lehigh's really grown. Traffic's really gotten crazy...Hopefully, they're good neighbors for us," she added.

Before construction begins, the property owners need to go through the permitting process.