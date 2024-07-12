BUY, RENT OR BUILD IN LEHIGH? Apartments may become more of an option soon

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — For the past 26 years, Sherry Dahlheimer has called her neighborhood off Joel Boulevard home. She says she doesn't want to lose her quiet, peaceful neighborhood.

"We've had a lot of privacy for the 26 years we've been here, and we would lose that and I hate that part of it," Dahlheimer said.

Dahlheimer walked Fox 4's Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades to her property line where Delisi Inc. wants to rezone land into a residential property adjacent to her backyard.

The12.9 acres would become 258 apartments.

"I'm not overly happy with apartment buildings," Dahlheimer said. "I would at least like to see homes."

She and Daniel Delisi from Delisi Inc., who represents the property owners, disagree.

He believes Lehigh needs more diverse housing options for people like young professionals.

"Most of Lehigh Acres is just plotted single families," Delisi said. "In the opportunities you have to diversify the housing, it's important to be able to do that."

Delisi and his team went through the project plans at a zoning hearing in front of Lee County staff.

Dahlheimer's neighbor, Marlyn Castner, would like to see the apartment complex come to Lehigh.

"I happen to like new and change, and I think I rather see something like that versus what's behind me," Castner said.

Both Castner and Dahlheimer agree on one thing: the traffic on Joel Boulevard could get worse.

"It's getting harder and hard to get out on Joel Boulevard, and I'm sure if they put in six apartment buildings, it's going to be a nightmare," Dahlheimer said.

"Joel Boulevard technically is pretty much constant traffic, and my pool backs up to Joel," Castner said. "You can hardly hear a conversation."

The apartment complex entrances would go on Joel Boulevard and Country Club Parkway, so there's less traffic near Dahlheimer's home. However, she and Marlyn would like to see a stop light on Joel if the complex gets approved.

Dahlheimer also expressed concerns with noise from so many tenants moving, people in apartments looking into her property and renters not keeping the property maintained.

"I know development is going to happen. It's happened all over Lehigh," she added.

After Friday's hearing, Delisi Inc. will later go in front of the Lee County commissioners for final approval.