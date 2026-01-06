Teen charged with attempted 7-Eleven robbery, shooting clerk with pellet gun in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 15-year-old Lehigh Acres teen was arrested last week after Lee County deputies said he attempted to rob a 7-Eleven gas station and shooting a clerk with a pellet gun.

On Thursday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to a reported robbery. The sheriff's office said a masked suspect went into the store, hid what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.

Surveillance video shows the clerk resisting the suspect's demands, which deputies said led to a fight. After being pushed out of the store, the sheriff's office said the suspect fired multiple shots at the clerk with a pellet gun before fleeing the area.

The sheriff's office said after releasing photos of the suspect online, they said a tip led detectives to the suspect, 15-year-old Angel Guzman.

With help from family members, deputies said they found Guzman hiding in a closet at his girlfriend's home. He was taken into custody on Jan. 2 and charged with robbery and battery.

LCSO still needs your help identifying the second person in the surveillance footage. If you have any information, please contact LCSO at 239-477-1000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.