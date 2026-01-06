Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen charged with attempted 7-Eleven robbery, shooting clerk with pellet gun in Lehigh Acres

Angel Guzman, 15, was found hiding in closet after surveillance footage led to tip identifying him as robbery suspect
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 15-year-old Lehigh Acres teen was arrested last week after Lee County deputies said he attempted to rob a 7-Eleven gas station and shooting a clerk with a pellet gun.

On Thursday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to a reported robbery. The sheriff's office said a masked suspect went into the store, hid what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.

Surveillance video shows the clerk resisting the suspect's demands, which deputies said led to a fight. After being pushed out of the store, the sheriff's office said the suspect fired multiple shots at the clerk with a pellet gun before fleeing the area.

The sheriff's office said after releasing photos of the suspect online, they said a tip led detectives to the suspect, 15-year-old Angel Guzman.

With help from family members, deputies said they found Guzman hiding in a closet at his girlfriend's home. He was taken into custody on Jan. 2 and charged with robbery and battery.

LCSO still needs your help identifying the second person in the surveillance footage. If you have any information, please contact LCSO at 239-477-1000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

