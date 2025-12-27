Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's Office: Multiple injured after Lehigh Acres shooting

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting on Third Street Southwest
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said multiple people are injured after a shooting in Lehigh Acres early Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a residence on Third Street Southwest around 3:00 a.m. The people involved have non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The scene is contained and everyone is accounted for, the Sheriff's Office said. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public.

