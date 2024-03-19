PRICE JUST WENT UP: It'll cost a little extra to get around Lehigh or Bonita Springs

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — You'll need just a little extra change to to get a ride in Bonita Springs or Lehigh Acres.

That's because Lee County Commission voted on Monday to increase the fare amount for Lee Tran's Mobility-On-Demand service.

The increase means you'll now pay $3.00 per day. That's up from $1.50.

The pilot program is a curb-to-curb, shared-ride service that operates within a defined service zone.

You can use a phone app or call-in service to schedule your ride.

The fare increase will represent additional monthly revenue of $7,725.00.

