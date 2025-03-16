One person hospitalized after domestic disturbance in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A domestic disturbance at a home on East 28th in Lehigh Acres sent one person to the hospital on Saturday

A neighbor showed Fox 4 Correspondent Austin Schargorodski a video of deputies with rifles surrounded an elderly man using a walker in front of the home.

The mother who lives nearby told Schargorodski off-camera she was getting ready to leave when her daughter, already in the car, called out, "mom, come look!" She stepped outside, saw the scene, and immediately told her daughter to get down.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.