LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — No injuries are reported after a car crashed into a canal in Lehigh Acres overnight, according to the fire department.

The call came in around 3:26 a.m. at 2718 30th St SW.

A person in the car reported they couldn't get out, but firefighters said they were out when they arrived. They refused transport to the hospital.

LCSO reports the car has since been removed from the canal. They add that the driver reported they had made a wrong turn, causing the crash.

This is the second crash into a canal overnight.