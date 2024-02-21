MURDER FOR HIRE: Man charged with trying to hire someone to kill Lee County deputy

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a man attempted to hire someone to kill a Lee County deputy.

According to deputies, 26-year-old Zachary Human told a witness to find a deputy's home, shoot and kill him. LCSO says the motive behind the attempted murder was because of an active investigation against Human, who had criminal charges pending.

It's not clear how detectives learned of the attempted murder for hire plot, but they did arrest Human on Feb. 20 — the same day LCSO started the investigation of the threat.

Human is charged with one count of tampering with a witness and solicitation of murder.

According to court records, Human has several open cases including one involving drugs and traffic charges. Deputies say human also has an arrest history involving narcotics in Lee County.