Lehigh residents struggle without water for days as wells run dry during extreme drought

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Some Lehigh residents have gone days or even weeks without water as wells run dry during what South Florida Water Management District calls an extreme drought in the area.

Dawn, a 36-year resident of Lehigh, experienced her well running dry for the first time this year, leaving her without water for four days.

"It's scary and you don't realize how much you use it until you don't have it," she said.

Find previous reporting on the Lee County water study for Lehigh Acres here.

The South Florida Water Management District says that most of Lehigh relies on the Sandstone Aquifer, which is currently at record low levels in the south, central part of the community.

Unable to afford professional plumbing services, Dawn took matters into her own hands by extending her well pipe twenty feet deeper to reach lower water levels.

"I go to turn on the water in the kitchen, and I kind of hold my breath because I'm like am I gonna have water?," Dawn said.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

According to Dawn, some of her neighbors still don't have access to water.

Water Supply Bureau Chief for the South Florida Water Management District Mark Elsner explained that Lehigh is experiencing an extreme drought, with the Sandstone Aquifer reaching record low levels in some areas.

Lee County has implemented a once-a-week watering schedule to conserve water and protect the aquifer. The water conservation ordinance has been in place since 2005 and is in effect from February to May.

Lee County says, "People in unincorporated Lee County who irrigate outside the permissible days and hours can receive a warning on a first offense and fines following a warning; however, the county’s main objective is education about the ordinance."

Elsner described the immediate solution as simple but dependent on nature.

"Hopefully the rains will come and recharge the aquifer," Elsner said.

He compared homes on well water to straws in a single cup, all drawing from the same resource.

"The number of straws in the aquifer and with growth, you know that's gonna continue and we wanna ensure that those water sources are sustainable, and you know by bringing in municipal water services, it does reduce the demand on the sandstone aquifer," Elsner said.

For residents currently without water, Elsner recommends conserving water, following county irrigation schedules and using bottled water.

Dawn expressed frustration with the situation, questioning who is looking out for residents' basic needs.

"Who is watching out for us taxpayers who deserve to have clean easily accessible, drinking water?" Dawn said.

Find more information on water-saving tips here.

