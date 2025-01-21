'Be aware of the water use': Lee County study searching for alternative water source in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Nearly every home in Lehigh Acres gets water from the Sandstone Aquifer, but it could soon tap out.

The Florida Government Utility Authority works to make sure your well can access the aquifer.

"Typical public service announcement. Be aware of the water use. It's a valuable resource," said FGUA System Manager Scott Towler.

He said, the increasing demand for water with new developments will overwork the aquifer and could cause its levels to drop which means little to no drinking water.

Lee County said the South Florida Water Management District "identified potential overuse of the Sandstone Aquifer."

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

PSA LEHIGH: 'BE AWARE OF THE WATER USE' Lee County study will find alternative water source

"Growth occurring in Lee County particularly Lehigh Acres, the Sandstone was under increased burden, and there's occasional fluctuation in the water levels," Towler explained.

Where can Lehigh and East Lee County find a dependable water source?

On Tuesday, Lee County approved a $1.8 million study to find an alternative, dependable source to keep up with Lehigh's growth.

The county said the study will take them a year-and-a-half.

Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District Director Dave Lindsay is happy the county's looking at the issue before it's too late.

"You can't keep putting more straws in the ground for every house that gets built that could be problematic if we don't do something now," he said.

Towler added how much water people use also plays a part.

"You have an increased number of people with home wells and irrigation wells. With that demand, you're using people to self police themselves in terms of water usage and that strictly is what it really comes down to," Towler explained.

FGUA said a potential solution is to dig deeper.