LCSO: Lehigh Acres road rage shooting starts after driver merges into lane

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested two people for a road rage shooting on Monday.

Deputies say the shootings happened on the 4700 block of 22nd Street Southwest near Leonard Boulevard South in Lehigh Acres.

However, they said the road rage started on Daniels Parkway near Jet Blue Park. The sheriff's office told Fox 4 the victim was merging into the suspect's lane.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 29-year-old Kyrah Harris, and the passenger, 33-year-old Emanuel Merricks, followed the victim.

Near Gunnery Road South and 23rd Street Southwest, the victim stopped. The report says Merricks got out of the car and walked up to the victim's car.

Deputies say the victim then got out and they started punching each other. Merricks reportedly walked up to his car and threatened to kill the victim, which is when the victim drove away.

As this happened, the report says Merricks pulled out a gun and fired. Deputies say the victim was shot in the ribs and leg.

Deputies tracked down the car on State Road 82 and Ray Aveue South with Merricks and Harris inside. They pulled them over and arrested both of them.

They're charged with aggravated battery and shooting a missile into a dwelling. Merricks is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.