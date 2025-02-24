Lehigh Acres church fire deemed arson, person of interest sought

A massive fire that destroyed a church in Lehigh Acres has been deemed arson, and now investigators have released images of a person of interest.

Florida CFO's Office Surveillance footage from the church captured an unidentified individual wearing dark clothing near the property at the time of the fire.



In late January, the devastating fire destroyed the choir room and a chapel at Christ at the Crossroads church in Lehigh Acres.

Monday, state investigators from the Florida Department of Financial Services, Criminal Investigators Division, told Fox 4 surveillance footage from the church captured an unidentified individual wearing dark clothing near the property at the time of the fire.

UC Breaking Ladder trucks were brought in to deal with the fire at the Christ at Crossroads Church on Homestead Road Sunday night.

Anyone with information on this individual’s identity is urged to contact the Arson Tip Hotline at 1-877-No Arson or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.