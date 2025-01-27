Watch Now
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a dramatic 2-alarm fire at a church in Lehigh Acres Sunday night.

You could see how the flames from the Christ at Crossroads Church on Homestead Road clashed with the setting sun.

Click to see what the fire-fight was like in Lehigh Acres:

Investigators working to determine cause of church fire in Lehigh Acres

Fortunately no one was hurt.

An investigator was brought in Florida's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to help determine what started the fire.

