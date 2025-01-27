Investigators working to determine cause of church fire in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a dramatic 2-alarm fire at a church in Lehigh Acres Sunday night.

You could see how the flames from the Christ at Crossroads Church on Homestead Road clashed with the setting sun.

Ladder trucks and other equipment were needed to fight the fire and bring it under control

Fortunately no one was hurt.

An investigator was brought in Florida's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to help determine what started the fire.