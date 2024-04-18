Lee Health expands services in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee Health is opening a mobile unit in Lehigh Acres.

The new mobile unit will be stationed at Veterans Park.

The organization says the unit is made possible, in part, by the State of Florida, local leaders, and elected officials.

"Lee Health is excited to open the health system’s Mobile Health Unit that will support underserved communities while be at-the-ready in the event of a natural disaster or emergency that requires mobile healthcare to be available to residents."

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Monday, April 22nd, at 10 a.m.

The park is located at 55 Homestead Road South.