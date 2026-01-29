Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee County deputies are searching for an endangered elderly man

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said 79-year-old Joceli Coutinho said was last seen in the Buckingham area on Wednesday afternoon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding an endangered 79-year-old man last seen in the Buckingham area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said Joceli Coutinho was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near near Buckingham Road and Ada Avenue.

"Joceli is a loving husband, father, grandfather, and most importantly, a good person," said Sue Gallego, Coutinho's granddaughter. "He is deeply loved by many in the community and means so much to our family. We are asking for your help, support, and prayers to help locate him."

Coutinho is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 175 pounds, the Sheriff's Office said. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Coutinho was last seen wearing a white striped jacket and blue pants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Gallego told Fox 4 that Coutinho has Parkinson’s and only speaks Portuguese.

If you have any information, the Sheriff's Office asks you to call 239-477-1000, or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

