Veterans Park is closed; one in custody after large fight in Lehigh Acres

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.:

The sheriff's office said they rushed to the park after reports of a shooting.

Deputies said it started as a large fight and then shots were fired into the air.

LCSO said one person was hurt — not by gunfire.

The suspect is in custody and the park remains closed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody after deputies responded to a large disturbance at Veterans Park in Lehigh Acres on Monday afternoon.

LCSO said the park, located just off Homestead Road, is closed as deputies investigate. Deputies said no one was hurt in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fox 4. Lee County deputies are investigating an incident at Veterans Park in Lehigh Acres.

Fox 4 crews are on the scene and working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.