LCSO: Deputies shoot armed man following domestic dispute

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 26, 2023
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot an armed man following a domestic dispute.

On Christmas Eve, deputies say they responded to a home off of Euclid Avenue and West 16th Street for a domestic dispute call.

Details leading up to the shooting are not known yet, but LCSO tells Fox 4 47-year-old Jeffrey Edwards Lund pointed a gun at deputies after they identified themselves. Deputies shot Lund and he was sent to the hospital for his injuries.

It's unclear the extent of his injuries, but Lund is attending his first court appearance over Zoom.

Per protocol, the deputies involved are on administrative leave.

