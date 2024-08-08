FIRST ON FOX 4: Homeland Security executing a federal warrant in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — If you live in Lehigh Acres near Leeland Heights and Greenwood, you might've heard a helicopter circling in the Joel Boulevard area on Thursday morning.

FOX 4'S Ella Rhoades was first on scene and contacted the Lee County Sheriff's Office after many of you expressed concern.

Homeland Security issues federal warrant in Lehigh Acres

Deputies tell us they are assisting the Department of Homeland Security in executing a federal warrant.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.

