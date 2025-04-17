Find out where man accused of murdering his mother went after the crime

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fox 4 learned new information about a Lehigh Acres murder, after Lukas Carlton appeared in court on Thursday for his pretrial detention hearing.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Carlton earlier this month, after The Lee County Sheriff's Office reported he had stabbed a woman on 56th Street West in Lehigh Acres.

In court on April 17, a lead detective said they had tracked Carlton after the alleged murder. He apparently went to the bank, Top Golf, and even Walmart for new clothes. Then, they found his truck on the highway.

There, police said, they found a knife in his truck, with parts of the blade missing. The detective in court said this was significant because the victim had pieces of metal in her skull. They also said they found his phone in the truck, and after obtaining a search warrant, found photos in the phone of beer cans in the garage taken at 8:54 p.m.

Police report Carlton was on parole for charges out of a different county, and was not supposed to have left Lee County.

He's being held without bond.