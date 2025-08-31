Fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres leaves 66-year-old woman dead

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 66-year-old woman Saturday night in Lehigh Acres.

The crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Greenbriar Boulevard near Olsen Lane, according to FHP.

The victim was walking west along the north edge of Greenbriar Boulevard when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the same direction. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a white 2014-2021 Toyota Tundra. The driver fled the scene after the collision, FHP said.

The victim's next of kin has been notified, but her identity has not been released.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

