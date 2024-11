LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crimestoppers is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven gas station.

Investigators say this happened on Wednesday, November 6th at the location on Meadow Road.

The suspect fled the scene while wearing a white and black shoes - believed to be Air Jordans.

If you know this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

You could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.