Crash closes portion of 40th Street SW in Lehigh Acres

Deputies say all lanes of 40th St SW are closed between Sunshine Blvd & Rena Ave S due to a vehicle crash
Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 15:35:31-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District says one person was transported with burn injuries following a crash in Lehigh Acres on Monday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says all lanes of 40th Street SW are closed between Sunshine Boulevard and Rena Avenue South due to the crash.

You're asked to find an alternate route and to slow down if you're in the area.

