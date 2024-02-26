Crash closes portion of 40th Street SW in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District says one person was transported with burn injuries following a crash in Lehigh Acres on Monday.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says all lanes of 40th Street SW are closed between Sunshine Boulevard and Rena Avenue South due to the crash.
You're asked to find an alternate route and to slow down if you're in the area.
We are on scene of a vehicle crash/fire on 40 St SW and Sunshine Blvd S - one patient was transported with burn injuries. LCSO is investigating the incident.