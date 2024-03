LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Department says a fire sparked at a home on 12 St. SW on Wednesday.

The department say the fire started after a lithium battery pack exploded while charging in the garage.

Lehigh Fire

Thankfully, no one was injured.

However, the incident prompted a notice from Lehigh Fire to help keep you and your property safe.

Lehigh Fire

You can read it here.