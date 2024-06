LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A crash Sunday morning off SR-82 left a 31-year-old Lehigh Acres woman dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was an SUV driving east on SR-82 approaching Sunshine Boulevard, when she crossed into the west bound lanes she collided with a curb and a do not enter sign.

They say the woman then drove into a ditch and collided with a fence and bushes.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.