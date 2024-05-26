2 dead, 4 injured in crash along SR-82

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash Saturday night that left two people dead and 4 injured along SR-82 and Sunshine Blvd.

FHP says an SUV was traveling west on the center lane of SR-82 at high rate of speed, and approached the intersection with Sunshine Blvd. The second vehicle, a sedan, made a left hand turn on SR-82, when the front of the SUV collided with the right side of the sedan.

One of the passengers of the SUV, a female in her 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene. The male driver of the SUV and 3 other male passengers sustained critical injuries and were transported to local hospital.

The female driver of the sedan, 18, sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.