10 FIRES IN A MONTH: Lehigh Acres officials investigating suspicious fires

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District and the Division of Forestry say they are investigating a series of suspicious fires that have occurred in the Northern area of the district.

Lehigh Acres Fire says that in the past month, firefighters have responded to ten outside fires in this area that occurred in vacant lots with several endangered houses nearby.

Lehigh Fire

The fires, officials say, occurred as recently as Tuesday morning at the corner of Ruth Ave. N and 56 St. W.

Crews say they received that call just before 5:00 am after a homeowner smelled the smoke and noticed embers falling onto his property. The fire was in a vacant lot next to a home under construction, and investigators believe the fire spread from a porta-potty adjacent to the construction site that was set on fire.

A pickup truck entering and leaving the area just before the fire was caught on camera by a homeowner.

While investigators say they do not know if the pickup truck is related to the fire, they are seeking the owner's information.

If you live in the area, you are asked to check your security cameras to see if any unusual activity was captured on video.

You're also ask to report any suspicious people or cars in the area to law enforcement.

The district also reminds the community that arson is a crime.

Tips on these fires can be anonymously reported to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If the information provided is helpful and leads to an arrest, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000.