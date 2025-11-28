1 dead, child among 3 hurt after hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres, FHP says

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — One person is dead and three others are hurt, including a child, after Florida Highway Patrol said a car hit them in Lehigh Acres.

Troopers said the crash happened near Douglas and Pine lanes. FHP said a person hit four people and then ran off.

Fox 4

One adult died at the scene. Troopers said two other adults and a child were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP found the driver and arrested them.

A spokesperson for the agency said more information will be provided in a few hours.