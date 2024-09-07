Two dead after three vehicle crash in Hendry County

LABELLE, Fla. — Two people are dead after a fiery crash Friday afternoon in Hendry county.

Florida highway patrol says a pickup truck and SUV were traveling east on State Road 80, while a tractor trailer was traveling west. That is when the pickup sideswiped the SUV then traveled across the median and collided with the tractor trailer. Upon the collision, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Crash left two men, 47-year-old and 18-year-old, from Labelle dead. The driver of SUV was uninjured, while the tractor trailer received minor injuries. FHP says the crash remains under investigation, including who was driving the pickup at the time.